Highlights! Actual good NC State football highlights!

What an experience that was yesterday. Of all the conceivable scenarios that came with MJ Morris taking over at quarterback, I did not have “score 48 points” high on my list. But NC State did just that—and not against some garbage defense, either, as Marshall came in ranked in to top 40 in defensive SP+.

That Morris was able to brush off a disastrous first quarter and lead his team to a tough victory was an impressive display of mental fortitude. It could have gotten rough after that bad gaffe for the pick-six, but he kept it together and had a good day.

It was the first above-average passing performance by NC State against an FBS opponent this season—the Pack set season-highs in passing yards (265), passing touchdowns (four), and yards per attempt (8.3).

Robert Anae found a simple speed sweep play he could lean on, and those plays, which are just glorified handoffs, count as pass completions, offering the nice secondary benefit of boosting Morris’ confidence and stat line. KC Concepcion’s second touchdown came on one of those plays. We’ll be seeing more of that.

Give Robert Anae credit for scheming more ways to get Concepcion (and Julian Gray) involved in the offense. KC is up to 31 catches on the season, nearly three times as many as the next-highest total (Bradley Rozner and Trent Pennix have 11 apiece).

NC State averaged over six yards per play yesterday, after averaging well under 5.0 YPP in its previous three games against FBS teams. Impressive. And finally something to build on for this unit. New life for this offense means new life for this season, as suddenly the Pack’s outlook moving forward doesn’t look too bad.