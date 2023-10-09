NC State is a 3.5-point underdog against Duke

NC State’s trip to Durham this week looks a bit more interesting than it did, say, three weeks back. The Pack got a much-needed breath of fresh air with MJ Morris’ insertion at quarterback, while Duke—which did not play on Saturday—is probably going to be without Riley Leonard, who suffered a high ankle sprain against Notre Dame.

State is a 3.5-point dog, so Vegas doesn’t see much difference between these teams if they were to meet on a neutral field, at least as long as Riley Leonard is sidelined.

Duke is off to a 4-1 start that began with an impressive win over Clemson, and the Blue Devils nearly pulled off the upset of the Irish. Playing at home and with a healthy Leonard, they’ve been about as good as anybody in the ACC. Now, though, who knows. Duke will have to turn to a redshirt freshman to start in Leonard’s place.