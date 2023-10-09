NC State safety Rakeim Ashford out for season

Well, the situation at safety definitely isn’t improving. Rakeim Ashford suffered a significant knee injury early in the Marshall game on Saturday, and today Dave Doeren announced that it will require surgery and keep him out for the rest of the season.

Ashford’s injury luck at State has been straight up terrible and he’s already been through a frightening moment at UConn that resulted in him being carted off the field. That injury, at least, wasn’t nearly as bad as it looked. This one was.

It really sucks that he’s going through another major setback, especially since he was going to have the opportunity to play a lot and assume a vital role for the defense, what with Jakeen Harris already missing for the season. Amazing how injuries can stack up at one position sometimes.

So State’s defense is going to have to adjust one more time, and hope that this is it for serious injuries to the secondary.