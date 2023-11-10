BTP Pigskin Predictions: Wake Forest

For a team coming off impressive back-to-back wins over Clemson and Miami, NC State has had quite the tumultuous week heading into their matchup at Wake Forest. Wolfpack starting QB M.J. Morris opted to redshirt the remainder of the season, thrusting one-time starting QB Brennan Armstrong back into the lead gig for State.

Meanwhile, the Demon Deacons are coming off one of their better performances of the year in last week’s game at Duke. While that effort ultimately ended up going down as a loss in the record book, it had to serve as a confidence booster for a team that needs to win two of their last three games to reach bowl eligibility.

Will the Wolfpack rally around Armstrong to defeat the Deacs in the house of horrors that is Winston-Salem? Or will Wake and QB Mitch Griffis continue their strong play from a week ago to end State’s recent strong run?

Each BTP contributor provides their score prediction below, plus a quick blurb on their predicted outcome. Here we go!

SP+

Prediction: 24-22 (W)

Comment: “boop boop beep“

Steven

Prediction: 27-21 (W)

Comment: “Yeah, sure, what the heck.“

Why is this so hard?

Prediction: 23-13 (W)

Comment: “This is fine.“

TheRealEssad

Prediction: 17-9 (W)

Comment: “Picking the Pack to win in Winston doesn’t often work out, but something about this team makes it feel like they’ll rally together and do just enough to win.“

JEOHankins2

Prediction: 20-17 (W)

Comment: “Whether its Nancy Drew, the HARDY BOYS, Encyclopedia Brown etc...no one can figure out the mystery that envelops us at Winston...a weird week though may reverse that mojo...BA plays well enough (with a couple of errors), defense gets the late takeway needed to win“

no23sports

Prediction: 6-13 (L)

Comment: “How does this team respond after the starting QB quit on them?”

PirateWolf

Prediction: 20-13 (W)

Comment: “Steven thinks there’s gonna be 48 points scored in this one, huh? Alright, alright, alright... Pack defense keeps up the solid play and Armstrong protects the ball, doing enough to get the Pack the win.“

BTP Staff Cumulative Prediction: 20-15 (W)

Agree? Disagree? Sound off in the comments!