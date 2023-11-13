NC State a three-point underdog at Virginia Tech

NC State aims to extend its winning streak to four games as it takes on an improving Virginia Tech team that has responded well after a slow start to the season. The Hokies are 5-5 overall, and have won four of six.

The schedule helped for sure, but the Hokies also clearly have made strides on offense after losing consecutive games to Purdue, Rutgers, and Marshall and being held to 17 or fewer in all three. Their four ACC wins are against Pitt, Wake Forest, Syracuse, and Boston College, but they beat all four by at least 17 points. Not too bad.

Sophomore quarterback Kyron Drones has been improving as a passer (though he did struggle against FSU and Louisville), and can make big plays with his legs. NC State’s defense hasn’t seen much in the way of running threats from opposing QBs this season, so that’ll be an adjustment. Drones has over 500 yards rushing on the year, and is coming off a 135-yard effort against BC.