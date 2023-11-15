The ACC in SP+, Week 11: The Pack move up

Not a huge week of shift among the teams that are among the top 50 in SP+, but NC State came away as the big winner among that group with the largest ranking advancement of the week for the entire ACC. The Wolfpack moved up five spots thanks to a 1.1-point increase in their overall SP+ rating. What’s nice about that is it was boosted by improvements from both the offense (0.5-point improvement, 4 ranking spots) and defense (0.6, 8).

North Carolina, Clemson, Louisville, Miami, and Duke all saw their respective overall ratings drop, although the Tar Heels and Tigers both moved up slightly in the rankings in spite of that.

The ACC After Week 11 ﻿Team Week 4 SP+ (Rank) Rank Change Offense (Rank) Defense (Rank) ﻿Team Week 4 SP+ (Rank) Rank Change Offense (Rank) Defense (Rank) Florida State 21.7 (7) 1 38.4 (9) 17.1 (9) North Carolina 13.6 (18) 1 39.7 (6) 26.2 (57) Clemson 12.3 (20) 3 30.7 (37) 18.4 (14) Louisville 12.0 (21) -1 31.2 (33) 19.1 (18) Miami 9.2 (26) 0 30.2 (42) 21.3 (31) Duke 7.7 (33) -1 28.8 (50) 21.3 (30) NC State 5.5 (42) 5 24.2 (75) 19.0 (16) Virginia Tech 0.5 (62) 4 24.3 (71) 24.1 (43) Syracuse -0.6 (65) 0 23.3 (79) 23.8 (40) Georgia Tech -2.5 (70) -8 28.4 (54) 30.9 (97) Wake Forest -3.5 (74) -10 22.0 (92) 25.3 (52) Boston College -4.1 (76) 2 24.2 (74) 28.1 (70) Pittsburgh -4.4 (78) -10 22.1 (91) 26.4 (59) Virginia -9.4 (97) -4 20.3 (104) 29.6 (84)

There was much more dramatic movement over the bottom half of the league. Virginia Tech saw the largest rating improvement of the week (1.6-point improvement) and the second largest ranking improvement (4 spots). Syracuse mostly stayed put thanks to their win last week, but Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Boston College, Pittsburgh, and Virginia all saw significant rating diminishments.