BTP Pigskin Predictions: Virginia Tech

NC State has been a different team since their bye week, dispatching Clemson, Miami, and Wake Forest over the past three weeks. This Saturday, they’ll head to Blacksburg to take on a Virginia Tech team that also looks like a completely different version of their earlier 2023 selves. The Hokies are 4-2 over the last six weeks, with the only losses being on the road to Florida State and Louisville squads that are a combined 19-1 on the season.

Both teams have experienced QB changes as the season has progressed. For the Wolfpack, early season offensive struggles prompted a change under center with sophomore M.J. Morris taking over for senior Brennan Armstrong, a Virginia transfer. Following the Miami game, Morris chose to redshirt the remainder of the year and Armstrong was thrust back into the starting gig, turning in his finest performance of the season in the process.

The Hokies benched original starter senior Grant Wells, a former Marshall transfer, late in their third game of the year in favor of sophomore Kyron Drones, a Baylor transfer. Drones added a running dimension to the position that propelled the Hokies offense to a higher level, spurring the turnaround the program has experienced in Year 2 under Brent Pry.

With both teams playing their best of late, which one will come out on top? Can the Wolfpack handle the most hostile road atmosphere they’ll have played in this year to secure a winning ACC record? Or will the Hokies use their home field advantage to secure a winning ACC record of their own and punch their bowl ticket?

Each BTP contributor provides their score prediction below, plus a quick blurb on their predicted outcome. Here we go!

SP+

Prediction: 24-22 (W)

Comment: “boop boop beep“

Steven

Prediction: 24-20 (W)

Comment: “It’ll be a tough environment but at this point I’m not betting against State’s defense to help deliver another solid win.“

Why is this so hard?

Prediction: 24-16 (W)

Comment: “Everything about this game screams “It’s a trap!” but I just can’t pick against my boys.“

TheRealEssad

Prediction: 13-20 (L)

Comment: “I keep picking State to lose and they win so I’m just rolling with it for the vibes.“

JEOHankins2

Prediction: 21-20 (W)

Comment: “Armstrong isn’t ATLAS, the weight of the world isn’t on his shoulders against VT (that’ll be the next game); he’s played in this environment multiple times before...offense gets rattled a bit by a real away crowd, defense gets a score to seal it“

no23sports

Prediction: 16-17 (L)

Comment: ““Enter Sandman” is a scary song, okay?“

PirateWolf

Prediction: 24-13 (W)

Comment: “Doin’ the bull dance, feeling the flow. Workin’ it. Workin’ it.“

BTP Staff Cumulative Prediction: 21-18 (W)

Agree? Disagree? Sound off in the comments!