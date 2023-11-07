The ACC in SP+, Week 10: Division-less division

There is a clear divide starting to take place between the top half and bottom half of the conference, with the dividing line between NC State and Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets actually were the big movers of the week for the conference, sliding up 11 spots (and 2.2 points) in the ratings, but the distance between NC State at 7th in the ACC and the 8th team in the ACC grew from 1.8 points to 4.5 points. The Wolfpack improved their ranking by 5 spots this week, with the defense driving the overall rating improvement. State officially has a Top 25 defense now, not that we haven’t all known it for a while.

FSU continued to improve; even if their ranking remained at #8, their overall rating improved by 0.7 points, with their defense doing most of the major lifting there. The built-in SP+ automatic UNC incentivizer was hard at work, obviously being impressed by the Tar Heels dismantling of a lower tier opponent (SP+ loves the Tar Heels for some reason).

The ACC After Week 10 ﻿Team Week 4 SP+ (Rank) Rank Change Offense (Rank) Defense (Rank) ﻿Team Week 4 SP+ (Rank) Rank Change Offense (Rank) Defense (Rank) Florida State 21.6 (8) 0 38.1 (9) 16.9 (11) North Carolina 14.1 (19) 3 38.7 (8) 24.8 (49) Louisville 13.4 (20) 4 31.5 (32) 18.2 (17) Clemson 13.2 (23) -2 30.3 (41) 17.0 (12) Miami 10.7 (26) -3 30.4 (38) 20.0 (26) Duke 8.0 (32) -3 27.6 (60) 19.7 (25) NC State 4.4 (47) 5 23.7 (79) 19.6 (24) Georgia Tech -0.1 (62) 11 29.2 (48) 29.3 (83) Wake Forest -0.9 (64) 6 24.1 (75) 24.9 (50) Syracuse -0.9 (65) 0 23.2 (83) 24.2 (45) Virginia Tech -1.1 (66) -7 22.4 (88) 23.9 (43) Pittsburgh -2.7 (68) -1 23.9 (77) 25.0 (52) Boston College -3.1 (78) 3 23.9 (78) 26.8 (64) Virginia -7.7 (93) -8 19.9 (104) 27.5 (68)

Virginia once again slides having now dropped 13 total spots over the last two weeks and maintaining their role as the least impressive team in the SP+ standings. That makes their win over UNC even that much more hilarious.

If you want to know why Wake Forest moved up and Duke dropped despite the Blue Devils beating the Demon Deacons, that would be because Wake had an 88.5% postgame win expectancy according to SP+. That’s insane.