NC State quarterback MJ Morris opts to redshirt

Just as we were all starting to feel good about this football season again, we’re hit with a curveball: MJ Morris has chosen to redshirt the 2023 season, and as he’s at his limit of games played allowed to keep that option on the table, you will not see him on the field the rest of the way. It’s Brennan Armstrong’s show once more.

Based on Dave Doeren’s remarks at his press conference Monday—not to mention the depth chart State released—it’s safe to say this decision was not anticipated. But Morris must have been mulling this for a bit with the knowledge that he’d have to make a choice one way or the other no later than this week.

Given the way this has gone down, it seems highly unlikely that Morris will be in an NC State uniform next fall. I don’t know why you make this decision at this point unless you’re planning to hit the portal. Kind of difficult to miss all the tea leaves floating about, anyway.