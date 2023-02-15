NC State is No. 46 in 2023 preseason SP+ ratings

NC State is going to look a lot different this fall, with changes at offensive coordinator and quarterback, plus the losses to key contributors on the defensive line. There’s still a decent chance that State ends up better than it was in 2022, and in fact, that’s what the initial SP+ ratings for 2023 foresee.

After finishing last season at No. 49, NC State is No. 46 in the early ratings for next season. SP+ projects substantial bounce-back for the Wolfpack’s offense, which should prove accurate unless State’s quarterback injury luck remains abysmal.

As it churned through four quarterbacks and also lost its only playmaker at running back, NC State’s offense became a painful liability and finished the year at No. 104 in SP+. The 2023 projection has the offense at No. 67. SP+ also projects that the defense will remain a top-25 unit (No. 22) after finishing last season at No. 13.

There are six ACC teams ahead of the Wolfpack in the 2023 preseason ratings. Florida State tops the league at No. 11, and hey, here’s a good team we get to avoid for once! I could get used to this.

Clemson is next at No. 12, followed by UNC at 28, Louisville at 36, Pitt at 40, and Miami at 42. (Notre Dame is No. 15.)