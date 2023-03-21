NC State set for 2024 game against Tennessee in Charlotte

NC State has added a high-profile opponent to its 2024 schedule. The Wolfpack will meet Tennessee in Charlotte for the Duke’s Mayo Classic game, which will be played on Sept. 7 of that year. Tennessee essentially replaces BYU on the 2024 schedule; State canceled a home-and-home with the Cougars that was to begin that season.

Between this past Mayo Bowl and that debacle against South Carolina, Charlotte has not been terribly kind to the Wolfpack lately. And the last time State and Tennessee met—at the Georgia Dome in 2012—the Vols had their way with the Wolfpack. But this time’s gonna be different!

NC State figures to be the underdog in the ‘24 matchup, unless Tennessee’s current trajectory happens to tank in the near term. The Volunteers are coming off an 11-2 campaign in 2022 that included a win over Alabama. (And a 17-point win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl.)

The Pack opens the 2024 season at home against Western Carolina on Aug. 31, and also has a home game against Louisiana Tech that had been set for Sept. 7 but will have to be moved. That still leaves one more non-conference game to be added—one that will be a home game, and almost surely against a Group-of-Five opponent.