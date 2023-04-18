2023 NFL Mock Drafts: A look at where NC State players might go

The NFL Draft begins next week, and it might take a while, but we should see at least a couple guys from NC State get selected. The guys most likely to go at some point are Isaiah Moore, Drake Thomas, Cory Durden, and Chandler Zavala. Zavala is widely expected to be the first one off the board.

Here’s a look at where some mock drafts have State players going.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports:

Chandler Zavala: 3rd round to Denver, No. 67 overall

Isaiah Moore: 5th round to Cleveland, No. 140 overall

Drake Thomas: 6th round to Houston, No. 188 overall

Dane Brugler, The Athletic:

Chandler Zavala: 3rd round to Detroit, No. 81 overall

Jordan Reid, ESPN:

Chandler Zavala: 4th round to Giants, No. 128 overall

Cory Durden: 7th round to Green Bay, No. 235 overall

I’m surprised there isn’t more traction for Drake Thomas, who is coming off a really productive season. But he ranks in the lower percentiles for his position group in terms of his size and arm length, I guess the lack of prototypical size is creating a lot of trepidation, and he didn’t run a blazing 40 at State’s pro day. Still, it’s hard for me to imagine that someone who put up the numbers he did, especially in the run game, isn’t worth a late-round flier. Guess we’ll see.

The first round of the draft is set for next Thursday, with rounds two and three on Friday, and the rest on Saturday.