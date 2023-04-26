Isaiah Moore accidentally broke the Canes’ siren

Add another casualty to the list for the Hurricanes—the team’s luck is running so bad that not even the siren is capable of avoiding injury. Isaiah Moore was on hand (along with Christopher Dunn) to sound the siren prior to the start of the third period on Tuesday night, but, well...

The team had Drake and Thayer Thomas sound the siren prior to the second period, so that poor thing clearly was ready to say uncle by the time Isaiah Moore stepped up to it. It’s a really unfortunate development, because that siren was only a week away from retirement. May it rest in peace.