Demie Sumo-Karngbaye entering transfer portal

NC State’s running back room took a hit yesterday with the departure of Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, who has decided to seek a fresh start elsewhere. I was surprised to see it, because I assumed that when healthy he’d be the starting back this fall. Maybe not.

When he was healthy last season, which unfortunately wasn’t often, he showed a play-making ability that the other running backs on the roster lacked. NC State’s anemic ground game badly missed that quality in the back half of the schedule. Demie missed five of the last seven games of the season, and had only three carries after Oct. 8.

Because of the injuries he was only able to scratch the surface, and it would’ve been nice to see what he could do over a full season in an NC State uniform. Alas.

His departure leaves State with Jordan Houston and Michael Allen as the presumptive top two on the depth chart at running back.