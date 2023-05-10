Early odds give NC State 5th-best chance to win 2023 ACC football title

The ACC football title odds released by BetOnline today are optimistic about NC State’s chances this fall—at least, they seem optimistic to me.

The odds are a function of both team quality and schedule, and while State didn’t exactly get a cake draw like, say, Louisville, its toughest league games—Clemson, UNC, UL—do come at home. The Pack has favorable road trips to UVA and Virginia Tech as well. Dodging Florida State helps a lot, too. The Seminoles have the best quarterback in the league, after all.

Duke and Wake both feel undervalued but both have the misfortune of having to play Clemson and FSU. State gets to go to both Duke and Wake, which I’m sure will work out completely fine with absolutely nothing going wrong.

The good thing for the league overall, now that it’s finally free of divisions, is that the two best teams may actually end up playing each other in the ACC title game. What a concept!