Early-season NC State football kickoff times and TV info announced

On Wednesday the ACC announced a lot of kickoff times and television coverage for the first three weeks of the season, which includes NC State’s home opener against Notre Dame.

The good news is that game will be nationally televised by ABC, and the not-so-good news is that it’s a noon kickoff. I thought for sure that game would get a later kickoff time; normally I wouldn’t really care, but I’m planning on going to that one, dammit. Hey, maybe it’ll be unseasonably cool that day.

Anyway. The season-opener against UConn will air on CBS Sports Network at 7:30 p.m. The VMI-State game on Sept. 16 does not yet have a start time or TV network—though the noon window on ACC Network is open that week.

The Wolfpack has two straight Friday night games on ESPN after that: 7:30 p.m. at UVA on Sept. 22, and 7 p.m. vs. Louisville on Sept. 29.