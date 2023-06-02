Holiday Bowl suing Pac-12, UCLA over 2021 cancellation

The 2021 Holiday Bowl turned into a very expensive field trip to the San Diego Zoo for NC State, and UCLA’s last-second cancellation cost the bowl itself over $3 million, per Brett McMurphy. The Holiday Bowl is suing UCLA and the Pac-12 in an effort to recoup that money.

The Holiday Bowl didn’t distribute payouts for the canceled 2021 game, and also withheld its payout to the Pac-12 in 2022.

Mostly this has me wondering if we as State fans can form a class action suit against UCLA for emotional damages. Somebody get a lawyer on the phone. Losing the opportunity to win a 10th game that season was deeply traumatizing to we, the fans, as we, the fans, have a deep appreciation and understanding of what a 10-win season would have meant. Can you put a price on happiness missed? I am willing to give it a shot.

The pain lingers to this day. Also, I think I hurt my neck blogging about the whole episode. We all hurt our necks, in fact. Got hit by the UCLA Cancellation Car, recklessly driven by Chip Kelly, as we were clearly in the crosswalk heading for the stadium. Every single one of us.

UCLA doesn’t need all that endowment money, anyway.