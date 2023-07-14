Coming to The CW this fall, it’s ACC sports!

The Raycom package of ACC events, which has lately been found on various Bally Sports regional networks, has been up for grabs since June, when Raycom kindly asked to get off of the Diamond Sports Group’s sinking ship. The ACC announced today that the new home for that package will be The CW.

People are getting their jokes off about this, which is fine—I mean, it is amusing. The Gilmore Girls channel? ACC sports? But this is undeniably good news for ACC fans, as The CW is much more widely accessible than Bally Sports’ regional networks. Unless you have DirecTV, you probably don’t get Bally Sports. The CW, on the other hand, is an over-the-air network and just generally a whole lot easier to find.

The games are all produced by Raycom anyway, so they’re going to look and feel the same regardless of the channel they’re on.

The CW will air 50 ACC sporting events in 2023-24: 13 football games, 28 men’s hoops games, nine women’s hoops games. That’s a decrease from the coverage on Bally this past year (43 men’s hoops games, 25 women’s games, a dozen football games), but I’ll gladly accept that trade-off for easier access.