Rice transfer WR Bradley Rozner commits to NC State

It’s never too late to add an impact transfer, that’s what I always say. Just a couple weeks before the start of camp, NC State has added former Rice wide receiver Bradley Rozner, a 6’5, 200-pounder with big-play ability.

Rozner is coming off a season in which he caught 44 passes for 876 yards and 10 touchdowns, leading the Owls in the latter two categories. A big target who averaged nearly 20 yards per reception—yes, absolutely, sign me up.

This will be Rozner’s eighth college football season. How’d he get to year eight, you ask? Well, he began his career in junior college. Then after moving to Rice, he was granted an extra year prior to the 2020 season, giving him two years at that point. Of course, 2020 didn’t count against anyone’s eligibility. (He sat the year out anyway.) He then missed nearly all of 2021 with injury, and so only got around to using one of those final two years of eligibility in 2022.

His debut for Rice was in 2019, when he caught 55 passes for 770 yards and five scores. Three of those TDs came against Middle Tennessee that year:

Yeah, I think he’ll be able to help. Also I’m betting that Robert Anae can bump that 3.4-catches-per-game number from 2022.