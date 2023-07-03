NC State’s ACC Network takeover coming on July 7

Every summer, the ACC Network dedicates a day of programming to each school, and NC State’s turn is coming up on Friday. Here is the schedule:

Midnight - 3 a.m.: NC State vs. Duke (baseball, ACC tournament)

3 a.m. - 5 a.m.: NC State at UNC (wrestling)

5 a.m. - 7 a.m.: Notre Dame at NC State (women’s basketball)

7 a.m. - 9 a.m.: Duke at NC State (men’s basketball)

9 a.m. - noon: FSU at NC State (football)

Noon - 2 p.m.: Wake Forest at NC State (women’s soccer)

2 p.m. - 5 p.m.: UVA at NC State (baseball)

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.: NC State at Iowa (women’s basketball)

7 p.m. - 10 p.m.: NC State at UNC (football)

10 p.m. - midnight: UNC at NC State (men’s basketball)

For breakfast, a blowout win over Duke in basketball, and then in the evening a walk-off winner over UVA in baseball, the instant classic women’s hoops game between State and Iowa, and of course, the State-UNC football game.

There were a lot of options from football season to choose from, and the network opted to have us all relive Devin Leary’s injury by re-airing the FSU game, which is not the choice I’d have made, personally. And it’s too bad they couldn’t get the women’s tennis ACC title match in here somewhere, but there are simply too many NC State sports triumphs to choose from.