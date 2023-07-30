Recapping Dave Doeren at ACC Kickoff

I thought this was the most enlightening discussion that Dave had during his ACC media car wash last week:

If anybody just missed the interview with @StateCoachD as a part of ACC Kickoff,



CHECK IT OUT! pic.twitter.com/JKNcbjFqbL — Tuffy Talk (@TuffyTalkNow) July 27, 2023

This was a good conversation, where Dave talked about the quarterback situation, and said that he’d have liked to redshirt MJ Morris last year, and he’d prefer to redshirt MJ this year, if that ends up possible. They’ve obviously had this discussion already.

But that’s a difficult talk, because MJ Morris stepped up to help this team win—to help Dave Doeren salvage a year that could have looked a lot worse for Dave.