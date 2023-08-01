NC State picked 4th in ACC

The 2023 preseason ACC football media poll was released today, with Clemson in its usual place as the favorite to win the league. The Tigers received 103 first-place votes, and are followed in the top five by FSU, UNC, NC State, and Miami. The Pack received one first-place vote

The complete predicted order of finish:

2023 ACC Preseason Poll

1. Clemson (103), 2370

2. Florida State (67), 2304

3. North Carolina (5), 1981

4. NC State (1), 1662

5. Miami, 1553

T6. Duke, 1511

T6. Pitt, 1511

8. Louisville, 1344

9. Wake Forest, 1181

10. Syracuse, 826

11. Virginia Tech, 678

12. Georgia Tech, 633

13. Boston College, 561

14. Virginia, 365

Miami is being shown the proper amount of skepticism for once, while I think Duke is a good candidate for regression—they recovered 24 of 36 fumbles (including both offense and defense) last year, which was extremely fortunate, and helped them to a +16 margin.

Louisville has the forgiving schedule for a surprise season, Wake Forest should be fine offensively despite losing Sam Hartman, and Pitt is capable of a top-four finish if Phil Jurkovec can actually play well and stay healthy.

That bottom five looks right to me, though there’s really no telling about the order.