NC State one of four ‘no’ votes on adding Cal and Stanford, per report

NC State is not on board with bringing Cal and Stanford into the ACC, per various reports, and along with FSU, Clemson, and UNC has so far scuttled the possibility of adding those schools to the league. Notre Dame has been a big advocate for expansion.

There is a lot that we can parse through over this whole deal, but it is especially rich that Notre Dame, which mind you is not and will not ever be a full ACC member, not only has a full vote on these expansion matters, but feels like it can speak publicly about what a tragedy this is for Cal and Stanford and yada yada.

ND AD Jack Swarbrick told me the reason they advocated for Cal and Stanford was because “The notion that two of the very best academic institutions in the world who also play D1 sports could be abandoned in this latest chapter of realignment is an indictment of college athletics. https://t.co/b3rhc6Bd2A — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) August 10, 2023

To recap what’s actually important: the ACC needs a 75% yes from league schools for expansion to happen, which in practical terms means 12 ayes. So with four holdouts, there is no expansion. UNC-State-FSU-Clemson voting collectively is something people have decided to read into, which is probably not a good idea—the reading-into, not the voting.

Someone will have to flip for the Cal/Stanford addition to happen; it’s not entirely a finished matter, but with that said, it’s almost time for actual sports to start, so we don’t have to do this anymore, and won’t that be nice.