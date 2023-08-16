How are your vibes? Predict NC State’s 2023 win total

Man, let me tell you, you do not want to go back and look at anything from the preseason last year. For example, and this is just one thing that I’m throwing out for you to not go and look at: you should not go do a vibe check prior to the beginning of last season.

Looking back there, I can’t imagine where any of those people were coming from; it is ludicrous to think that I might be associated with any of them, honestly. Do not even get the beginning of the logic.

Anyway, so I’m just wondering, as we are now just a couple weeks out from the start of the 2023 season, how are you feeling, and how might you quantify that in terms of wins? We’ll be back soon enough to judge on this matter, assuming there’s a next year—for posterity.