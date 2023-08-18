NC State at No. 42 in final preseason SP+ projections

The final preseason SP+ projections were released yesterday, with NC State at 42nd—which is up four spots from where the Pack began in the initial 2023 projection from way back in February.
SP+ expects NC State to have a top-25 defense again and an offense that bounces back to average.
Here’s how State’s opponents stack up:
Schedule and SP+
|Opponent
|SP+ Rk
|Offense Rk
|Defense Rk
|UConn
|125
|127
|97
|Notre Dame
|11
|26
|13
|VMI
|n/a
|it stinks
|it also stinks
|UVA
|79
|125
|25
|Louisville
|40
|50
|22
|Marshall
|73
|96
|46
|Duke
|50
|45
|54
|Clemson
|7
|14
|8
|Miami
|37
|49
|21
|Wake Forest
|45
|39
|64
|Virginia Tech
|72
|88
|51
|UNC
|25
|16
|57
I’ve seen some lines for the UConn opener around NCSU -15, but SP+ here is saying that it’s really more like NCSU -24. SP+, needless to say, was entirely unimpressed by the Huskies’ surprise six-win 2022.
NC State will be a clear favorite in four other games, a clear underdog in two, and then there are five swing games (UL, Duke, Miami, Wake, UNC) to potentially define the season. That picture will probably change a bit, but that’s how SP+ sees it with just a couple weeks to go before the football starts happening.
