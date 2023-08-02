Aydan White earns NC State’s lone preseason All-ACC nod

The 2023 preseason All-ACC football team is out, and cornerback Aydan White is NC State’s lone representative. They only release the first team in the preseason, otherwise we’d have seen more Wolfpack representation (Payton Wilson for sure, Shy Battle maybe).

Drake Maye is the preseason Player of the Year, though Jordan Travis got plenty of votes. Nothing egregious there, though I’ll be surprised if a defensive tackle is capable of making the impact necessary to win POY. (Shout out to whichever Clemson fan site guy submitted that vote.)

2023 Preseason All-ACC Football Team

QB: Drake Maye, North Carolina (107)

RB: Will Shipley, Clemson (169)

RB: Trey Benson, Florida State (125)

WR: Johnny Wilson, Florida State (117)

WR: Tez Walker, North Carolina (51)

WR: Jalon Calhoun, Duke (49)

TE: Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse (89)

AP: Will Shipley, Clemson (105)

OT: Graham Barton, Duke (110)

OT: Matt Goncalves, Pitt (58)

OG: Christian Mahogany, Boston College (101)

OG: Javion Cohen, Miami (69)

C: Bryan Hudson, Louisville (56)

DE: Jared Verse, Florida State (136)

DE: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College (58)

DT: Tyler Davis, Clemson (124)

DT: DeWayne Carter, Duke (97)

LB: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson (132)

LB: Cedric Gray, North Carolina (109)

LB: Barrett Carter, Clemson (87)

CB: Fentrell Cypress II, Florida State (88)

CB: Aydan White, NC State (85)

S: Kam Kinchens, Miami (117)

S: Andrew Mukuba, Clemson (46)

PK: Andres Borregales, Miami (70)

P: Daniel Sparks, Virginia (54)

SP: Will Shipley, Clemson (68)

Preseason Player of the Year

1. Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina (88)

2. Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State (66)

3. Will Shipley, RB, Clemson (17)

4. Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson (3)

T5. Riley Leonard, QB, Duke (1)

T5. Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson (1)