UConn announces starting quarterback for NC State game

UConn, which somehow reached bowl eligibility last season despite not cracking 175 yards passing in a single game, is looking for just a wee bit more juice from its offense in 2023. That responsibility will fall on Joe Fagnano, a transfer from Maine, who was announced as the team’s starting quarterback on Wednesday.

Among the QBs Fagnano beat out was Zion Turner, who started against NC State in Raleigh last fall. The Huskies threw for a total of, uh, 39 yards in that game. (Not even their season low!)

Fagnano was a multi-year starter at Maine, where he threw for more than 5,600 yards. He also played for UConn offensive coordinator Nick Charlton, who was the Black Bears’ head coach from 2019 through 2021. So it’s not terribly surprising that he won the UConn job.

In his lone game against FBS competition in 2022—at Boston College—he was 21-43 for 289 yards, two touchdowns and two picks. He has 46 career TD passes against just 12 interceptions.