NC State releases depth chart for UConn game

It’s starting to feel close now. NC State released its depth chart for the season-opener against UConn, and there aren’t any major departures from the scuttlebutt we’ve heard up to this point.

Brennan Armstrong is QB1, of course, and Jordan Houston will get the start on the road as the veteran of the running back group. There’s some peak depth chartery at that position with four different guys listed as the possible RB2.

True freshman wide receiver Kevin Concepcion is a starter, and Juice Vereen could be as well. Keyon Lesane will start on the other side along with either Julian Gray or Terrell Timmons.

Defensively, Jaylon Scott and Devon Betty are set to start alongside Payton Wilson. True freshman corner Brandon Cisse is Aydan White’s backup, while Terrente Hinton has leveraged a good camp into the second-string spot behind Shy Battle on the other side.

ODU transfer Robert Kennedy gets the nod at nickel, while Devan Boykin and Jakeen Harris are the first-team safeties. Rakeim Ashford is listed as a possible backup at both safety spots.

Thoughts?