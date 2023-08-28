NC State heads to UConn as 15-point favorite

The line for the NC State-UConn matchup hasn’t changed much since it opened at NCSU -16 earlier in the preseason, with the Wolfpack remaining a heavy favorite to beat the Huskies in their own building.

And the current 15-point spread might be just a tad low—about 11 points low, as far as SP+ is concerned. While the oddsmakers might be giving UConn some credit for getting to a bowl last season, SP+ is not. SP+ expects UConn to be one of the 10 worst FBS teams in 2023.

If the Huskies can’t find a way to get a little better offensively, there’s a good chance that SP+ will be right. It’ll be a tough ask in Week 1, and SP+ projects that the Wolfpack will win 35-9. Sign me up for that.

The potential for some unpleasant mistakes in Week 1 is always a little higher when playing on the road (see: last year), but the Pack is clearly better than UConn in all three phases and should assert control of this game eventually. The first half would be best, if you ask me.