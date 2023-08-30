 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NC State vs UConn in 1-2-3

What I’m thinking about with this game

By PirateWolf
/ new
Connecticut v NC State Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

One Thing I’m Worried About

  1. UConn seemed to figure it out over the second half of 2022, the first year of the program under Jim Mora Jr. After a season-opening loss to a not good (but still bowl bound) Utah State team, a game in which the Huskies blew a 14-0 first quarter lead, and a 28-3 win over FCS Central Connecticut State, UConn was blown out by a combined score of 148-28 in three games against Syracuse, Michigan, and NC State. From then on, they went 5-3 while giving up less than 20 points per game. And that was before they added a competent passing QB via the transfer portal.

Two Things I’m Confident In

  1. Dave Doeren has talked about this being the fastest team he has put together in Raleigh. That speed - as well as the depth of State’s roster - should show up at UConn, allowing the Wolfpack to break away from the Huskies.
  2. Brennan Armstong in non-ACC games with Robert Anae as OC. In those games, Armstrong has completed 70.7% of his passes for 1,646 yards, 16 TD, 4 INT, and a 201.5 QB Rating while running for 204 yards and 4 TD at a 5.5 yards/carry average. Virginia went 6-1 in those games (the one loss being a 66-49 loss to BYU).

Three Stats You Should Know

  1. UConn ranks 7th in the FBS in returning production from 2022 according to SP+, with 77% of their 2022 production coming back this year. That includes 82% of offensive production and 72% of defensive production.
  2. NC State is 9-1 in season-openers under Dave Doeren, going 6-4 against the spread in those games.
  3. The Wolfpack are 3-0 all-time against the Huskies. They have won those games by a combined score of 82-41; however, two of the three games were one-possession affairs.

More From Backing The Pack

Loading comments...