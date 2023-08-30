NC State vs UConn in 1-2-3

One Thing I’m Worried About
- UConn seemed to figure it out over the second half of 2022, the first year of the program under Jim Mora Jr. After a season-opening loss to a not good (but still bowl bound) Utah State team, a game in which the Huskies blew a 14-0 first quarter lead, and a 28-3 win over FCS Central Connecticut State, UConn was blown out by a combined score of 148-28 in three games against Syracuse, Michigan, and NC State. From then on, they went 5-3 while giving up less than 20 points per game. And that was before they added a competent passing QB via the transfer portal.
Two Things I’m Confident In
- Dave Doeren has talked about this being the fastest team he has put together in Raleigh. That speed - as well as the depth of State’s roster - should show up at UConn, allowing the Wolfpack to break away from the Huskies.
- Brennan Armstong in non-ACC games with Robert Anae as OC. In those games, Armstrong has completed 70.7% of his passes for 1,646 yards, 16 TD, 4 INT, and a 201.5 QB Rating while running for 204 yards and 4 TD at a 5.5 yards/carry average. Virginia went 6-1 in those games (the one loss being a 66-49 loss to BYU).
Three Stats You Should Know
- UConn ranks 7th in the FBS in returning production from 2022 according to SP+, with 77% of their 2022 production coming back this year. That includes 82% of offensive production and 72% of defensive production.
- NC State is 9-1 in season-openers under Dave Doeren, going 6-4 against the spread in those games.
- The Wolfpack are 3-0 all-time against the Huskies. They have won those games by a combined score of 82-41; however, two of the three games were one-possession affairs.
