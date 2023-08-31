BTP Pigskin Predictions: UConn

NC State kicks off the 2023 season on the road in Storrs, Connecticut, against the UConn Huskies at some absurdly long-named facility based on a high-powered engine, I think it’s the Briggs & Stratton Stadium.

High-powered is what the offenses of both teams hope to see following subpar outputs from each unit a year ago. The strength of both teams lies on the defensive side, though, so seeing those offenses shine through might be difficult in this one.

Will the Huskies continue their late season 2022 surge and snag their second ACC scalp in as many seasons? Or will the Wolfpack assert their dominance and put to rest any notions of a UConn upset up north?

Each BTP contributor provides their score prediction below, plus a quick blurb on their predicted outcome. Here we go!

SP+

Prediction: 35-9 (W)

Comment: “beep beep boop“

Steven

Prediction: 30-13 (W)

Comment: “I simply demand that this happen. I will accept nothing other than a comfortable win.“

Why is this so hard?

Prediction: 27-10 (W)

Comment: “I’m not buying that Anae truly opens the whole playbook in week one. A comfortable win nonetheless with the only Husky TD coming late against 3rd string.“

TheRealEssad

Prediction: 37-17 (W)

Comment: “Offense shows hints of the new look but still working out the kinks, defense keeps the Huskies in check, though they’ll be frisky.“

JEOHankins2

Prediction: 38-12 (W)

Comment: “A wise man once (always) says SSUPO but despite the worry of implementing a new offense and some crazy talk that UCONN has meaningfully “improved,” there is No Chance In Hell this stays close, UCONN is awful, give me one TD from D/ST too“

no23sports

Prediction: 41-13 (W)

Comment: “After so many question marks heading into the season, the offense comes out hot. After an impressive win, the hype for the Notre Dame matchup hits warp speed.“

PirateWolf

Prediction: 31-17 (W)

Comment: “State leads 17-14 at half before clamping down in the 2nd half“

BTP Staff Cumulative Prediction: 34-13 (W)

