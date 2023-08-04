 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Catching up on NC State’s start to camp

By Steven Muma
Friday marks the third day of fall practice for NC State, and we’re now less than four weeks out from the season-opener (woo!). Coaches and players have been holding brief pressers to talk about the start of camp, including Dave Doeren:

(Transcript here via PackPride.)

And Robert Anae:

And MJ Morris:

Offensive line coach Garett Tujague was mic’d up yesterday:

Be VIOLENT with your hands!

