Catching up on NC State’s start to camp

Friday marks the third day of fall practice for NC State, and we’re now less than four weeks out from the season-opener (woo!). Coaches and players have been holding brief pressers to talk about the start of camp, including Dave Doeren:

(Transcript here via PackPride.)

And Robert Anae:

And MJ Morris:

Offensive line coach Garett Tujague was mic’d up yesterday:

Today's word of the day: @Coach2J is mic’d up and brings a whole bunch of it!#1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/GEemV5gkAw — NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 3, 2023

Be VIOLENT with your hands!