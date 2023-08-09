Highlights from the ACC Network’s visit to NC State camp

The ACC Network’s fall camp road trip series hit Raleigh on Tuesday and they posted a few clips online from the show, including interviews with Dave Doeren and Payton Wilson.

New OC: Robert Anae

New QB: Brennan Armstrong@StateCoachD thinks this @PackFootball offense could be special pic.twitter.com/75W0YfmmWc — ACC Network (@accnetwork) August 8, 2023

A shirt that says GRIND on it is peak football coach attire; if I were a football coach, I’d have an entire week’s worth of shirts with some variation of the word grind on them, just to really drive the point home about how I’m all about grinding. Rise and grind, it’s grinding time!

Payton Wilson has a lot of appreciation for what Tony Gibson has done for him:

“He honestly kinda saved my life … If you can’t go out here and give it all for him then you’re in the wrong sport.”@PackFootball LB Payton Wilson on his DC Tony Gibson pic.twitter.com/Iqng9REZJC — ACC Network (@accnetwork) August 9, 2023

And Anthony Belton illustrates how I imagine every practice goes for offensive linemen: with a lot of primeval yelling, basically.