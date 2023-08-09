 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights from the ACC Network’s visit to NC State camp

By Steven Muma
Duke’s Mayo Bowl - Maryland v NC State Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The ACC Network’s fall camp road trip series hit Raleigh on Tuesday and they posted a few clips online from the show, including interviews with Dave Doeren and Payton Wilson.

A shirt that says GRIND on it is peak football coach attire; if I were a football coach, I’d have an entire week’s worth of shirts with some variation of the word grind on them, just to really drive the point home about how I’m all about grinding. Rise and grind, it’s grinding time!

Payton Wilson has a lot of appreciation for what Tony Gibson has done for him:

And Anthony Belton illustrates how I imagine every practice goes for offensive linemen: with a lot of primeval yelling, basically.

