NC State vs VMI in 1-2-3

One Thing I’m Worried About
- An emotional letdown game against a team that’s not being taken seriously. Yeah, that’s my concern with this game. I don’t need to elaborate further.
Two Things I’m Confident In
- The size, speed, and depth advantage that NC State has over VMI.
- There were a lot of drops last week... so many drops... but the silver lining is that dropped passes require both the receiver to have created a window and the quarterback to deliver a catchable pass. That the Wolfpack was able to create those opportunities (and, man, do I feel some kind of icky calling dropped passes “opportunities”) against a stout Notre Dame defense should be reason for optimism going forward. Just, you know, catch those passes next time.
Three Stats You Should Know
- VMI has the 121st ranked offense (out of 128 teams) in the FCS division according to SP+. The Keydets defense is ranked 37th.
- NC State ranks 46th in FBS in 3rd down conversion percentage (47.1%). Last year, the Wolfpack ranked 96th, converting 36.2% of third down opportunities.
- The Keydets have put just one of five kickoffs in the endzone for a touchback this year. There should be opportunities for NC State’s return game to make an impact in this game.
