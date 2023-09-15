BTP Pigskin Predictions: VMI

Fresh off a late game collapse that saw NC State turn a late 3rd quarter opportunity to tie Notre Dame into a 21-point loss, the Wolfpack welcome longtime (as in a long time ago; the two programs haven’t played since 1946) Southern Conference foe VMI to Carter-Finley Stadium. The game represents a chance for State to post a confidence-boosting win against an FCS program, while giving the Keydets an opportunity to score their first win over an FBS program since they defeated Richmond in the Spiders penultimate season at the top level of college football.

For the Pack, all eyes will be on the offensive line’s ability to create running lanes, the receivers’ abilities to haul in passes (read: not drop them), and the defense’s ability to play assignment football without giving up chunk plays (especially 70+ yard TD runs). The keys for the Keydets, meanwhile, will be finding something that works on offense and the defense continuing to keep opposing offenses off-balance (13-of-24 opponent drives have resulted in a 3-and-out or 4-play turnover on downs; 19 of those 24 drives have resulted in a punt or turnover).

Can NC State shake off the ending of last week’s game and get back in the win column? Or will VMI pull a massive upset and head back north with a program-defining victory in Danny Rocco’s inaugural season at the helm?

Each BTP contributor provides their score prediction below, plus a quick blurb on their predicted outcome. Here we go!

SP+

Prediction: 43-0 (W)

Comment: “beep beep boop“

Steven

Prediction: 42-10 (W)

Comment: “VMI hitting double figures with a garbage time TD stands as the day’s only vaguely surprising event.“

Why is this so hard?

Prediction: 34-7 (W)

Comment: “Keydets score on—shocker!—a long run after the D again blows assignments, but they never really make us sweat.“

TheRealEssad

Prediction: 34-13 (W)

Comment: “Offense will be just effective enough to quell concerns, defense gives up some annoying plays“

JEOHankins2

Prediction: 37-7 (W)

Comment: “Like getting sprayed with BUCKSHOT the VMI whatever they are will get the wrath of the Wolfpack, no analysis cause this better happen“

no23sports

Prediction: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Comment:

PirateWolf

Prediction: 47-3 (W)

Comment: “Just averaging the results of the last three games against FCS teams.“

BTP Staff Cumulative Prediction: 40-7 (W)

