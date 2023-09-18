NC State travels to UVA as a 9.5-point favorite

There’ll be no shortage of story lines this week with Brennan Armstrong returning to Virginia for the first time on the opposing sidelines, and his NC State team is a big 9.5-point favorite in the matchup. It’s the second time in as many road trips this season that State has been heavily favored to win.

This is an important week for the Wolfpack, which really needs the 1-0 start to league play given what lies in its immediate future (Louisville, Duke, Clemson, Miami). UVA might be the worst ACC opponent on the schedule, so dropping this one would be bad news all around.

The Cavaliers are off to an 0-3 start and figure to play pretty desperate on Friday night. They looked decent enough early against Maryland on Saturday en route to a 14-0 lead, and then promptly allowed the Terps to score 42 unanswered. Gotta hate it when that happens.