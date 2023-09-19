Aydan White expected back for UVA; Dylan McMahon day-to-day

The injury attrition hasn’t been too bad for NC State through its first three games, though of course none of these things are ever ideal. Cornerback Aydan White sat out the VMI game with a minor injury but Dave Doeren said Monday he expects White to play against Virginia on Friday.

That’s the handy thing about a cupcake game—you can rest starters knowing that it ain’t going to matter on the scoreboard.

Center Dylan McMahon left the VMI game early and was replaced at center by Lyndon Cooper—a worrying development, but Doeren said Cooper played so well the he was the offense’s player of the game. McMahon is day-to-day and his status remains uncertain for Friday, but at least the Pack should be able to manage without him, if it comes to that. Which it hopefully does not. We probably won’t know one way or the other until right before kickoff.