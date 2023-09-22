BTP Pigskin Predictions: Virginia

NC State hits the road for a primetime Friday night tilt on ESPN under the lights of Scott Stadium in Charlottesville. Awaiting the Wolfpack are the winless Wahoos of Virginia. Storylines abound in this game, most notably with NC State starting QB Brennan Armstrong facing off against the program for whom is named is etched atop the record books.

The Cavaliers are in Year 2 of the Tony Elliott regime with results in the “not good” to “downright awful” range. After going 28-21 over the last four years of Bronco Mendenhall’s tenure (with NC State OC Robert Anea running the offense), Virginia is just 3-10 thus far under Elliott. There have been signs of improvement with freshman QB Anthony Colandrea leading the offense (with former NC State OC Des Kitchings calling the plays) while Monmouth transfer Tony Muskett has been sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Can the Wolfpack carry over their success from last week’s route of VMI to capture their second road win of the 2023 campaign? Or will the Cavaliers put together the pieces to pull off the upset and start off ACC play at 1-0?

Each BTP contributor provides their score prediction below, plus a quick blurb on their predicted outcome. Here we go!

SP+

Prediction: 30-15 (W)

Comment: “boop beep“

Steven

Prediction: 27-17 (W)

Comment: “Brennan Armstrong plays well on an emotional night for him, and the defense does not surrender one single 75-yard touchdown run.“

Why is this so hard?

Prediction: 27-20 (W)

Comment: “Seems fitting that we’ll have a road ACC win we can all bitch about.“

TheRealEssad

Prediction: 24-17 (W)

Comment: “Unnecessarily close due to some offensive inconsistencies and chunk plays given up to allow UVA to stay in it.“

JEOHankins2

Prediction: 17-20 (L)

Comment: “I was feeling WONDERFUL about predicting a State win and then noticed my colleagues all felt the same...I’ll piviot to my concerns, UVA hasn’t won a game yet, they’ll be fired up facing MAGNUM BA, weird atmosphere on a Fri on the road, Wahoos win close“

no23sports

Prediction: 27-10 (W)

Comment: “It’s nice to have the first ACC road game against a team that is struggling.“

PirateWolf

Prediction: 38-17 (W)

Comment: “I’m feeling good about this one. Offense carries over last week’s success while the defense cleans up“

BTP Staff Cumulative Prediction: 27-17 (W)

Agree? Disagree? Sound off in the comments!