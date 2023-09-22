Filed under: NC State Football Game thread: NC State vs. Virginia Go Pack! By Steven Muma@akulawolf Sep 22, 2023, 6:55pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game thread: NC State vs. Virginia Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports Improving to 2-0 against the state of Virginia would be swell. Wolfpack vs. Cavaliers Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET TV: ESPN (Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra) Online streaming: WatchESPN More From Backing The Pack Jordan Houston redshirting, moving on from NC State Is the NC State secondary in trouble? NC State vs Virginia in 1-2-3 MJ Rice returning to NC State basketball after leave of absence Meet Virginia, which is still figuring a whole lot out Loading comments...
Loading comments...