The ACC in SP+, Week 4: A little conference tumble

Week 4 of the 2023 college football season saw some great games, but for the ACC in particular, it saw a rather clear split between the top half of the league - at least in the eyes of SP+.

While the ordering differs from the BTP Power Rankings, the group of six teams at the top is all the same. The only difference being the SP+ includes Syracuse among those, particularly being impressed with the Orange’s win over Army more than the human eye would say.

The ACC After Week 4 ﻿Team Week 4 SP+ (Rank) Rank Change Offense (Rank) Defense (Rank) ﻿Team Week 4 SP+ (Rank) Rank Change Offense (Rank) Defense (Rank) Miami 18.6 (13) 9 35.8 (18) 17.5 (15) Florida State 17.4 (15) -2 37.8 (10) 20.7 (32) Clemson 17.1 (16) -4 34.9 (21) 17.7 (16) Duke 14.6 (24) 8 33.8 (28) 19.4 (24) North Carolina 14.5 (25) 1 38.3 (7) 24.0 (52) Louisville 12.8 (29) 5 34.6 (23) 21.9 (38) Syracuse 12.6 (30) 5 32.0 (34) 19.6 (26) Wake Forest 3.9 (50) -5 29.7 (49) 25.8 (60) Pittsburgh 3.7 (53) -9 26.9 (62) 23.2 (46) NC State 3.1 (55) -9 25.6 (70) 22.7 (45) Georgia Tech -2.3 (74) 6 26.7 (65) 28.8 (85) Virginia Tech -4.5 (80) -2 20.0 (97) 24.6 (54) Boston College -10.2 (96) -13 23.0 (81) 33.2 (107) Virginia -10.9 (98) -4 17.7 (113) 28.3 (78)

Going by these ratings, the conference is pretty clearly split into three tiers. The top six have all clearly looked like bowl teams, with Miami, FSU, and Duke (can’t believe I just typed that) looking like teams with the potential for more than just ACC title aspirations. Syracuse, despite last week’s sleepwalk of a first half and the brutal next three weeks on their schedule, has a chance for a 10-win season, as does North Carolina (can’t believe I just typed that, too).

I’d argue Virginia Tech belongs in that bottom tier with Boston College and their commonwealth nemesis, but surely time will play that into reality with the rankings.