BTP Pigskin Predictions: Louisville

NC State hosts Louisville and their high-powered offense for a Friday night fight under the lights of Carter-Finley Stadium. Following the departure of their former head coach and the ensuing roster turnover, the Cardinals have been surprisingly great in the early going, dominating on all sides of the ball during their 4-0 start to the Jeff Brohm era.

NC State, meanwhile, is off to a 3-1 start, with the lone loss being a late collapse against a very good Notre Dame team. It hasn’t been all peaches for the Wolfpack, though, as the defense has given up an alarming number of big plays and the offense hasn’t yet clicked under first-year coordinator Robert Anae.

Can the Wolfpack take the next step on offense while shoring up the defensive weaknesses to secure a huge ACC win over the Cardinals? Or will the Louisville offense continue to hum while keeping the NC State offense at bay to improve to 3-0 in conference play?

Each BTP contributor provides their score prediction below, plus a quick blurb on their predicted outcome. Here we go!

SP+

Prediction: 23-30 (L)

Comment: “beep boop“

Steven

Prediction: 31-27 (W)

Comment: “Pure vibes pick, no logic here whatsoever. Mark it down, baby.“

Why is this so hard?

Prediction: 24-34 (L)

Comment: “We are contractually obligated to score 24 points against all FBS opponents. I’m afraid that won’t be enough.“

TheRealEssad

Prediction: 20-34 (L)

Comment: “Offensive struggles continue while the defensive secondary has a hard time staying in front of Louisville’s passing attack.“

JEOHankins2

Prediction: 24-37 (L)

Comment: “Our ONE & ONLY Fri home game, maybe even night game at home, this year should bring warm feelings/expectations but UofL offense is built to attack our weaknesses on defense…offense? Idk at this point“

no23sports

Prediction: 20-31 (L)

Comment: “Mostly based on last weekend where the Pack struggled against a bad team and L’ville destroyed a bad team.“

PirateWolf

Prediction: 25-33 (L)

Comment: “State spends all night trying to catch Louisville, and manages to cut it to a one score game late, but can’t complete the comeback.“

BTP Staff Cumulative Prediction: 24-32 (L)

Agree? Disagree? Sound off in the comments!