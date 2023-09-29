Putrid offense dooms NC State in 13-10 loss to Louisville

Yeesh. I feel like I gotta take a shower to get all of that stink off of me. You know, I have to be honest with you guys, I’m not really enjoying this football season. Can’t say I’ve had a great time up to this juncture.

The great dream I had coming into this season, and you can call it unrealistic in retrospect, is that NC State’s offense might transition from utterly unwatchable to, at the very least, somewhat tedious but generally bearable. Y’know, like Everybody Loves Raymond. Why can’t you just be Everybody Loves Raymond, you damned football team!

But no, you’ve got to be out here establishing new lows, as if last year wasn’t enough punishment. Friday night NC State managed easily its worst offensive performance of the season, in a key swing game on the schedule against a not-so-daunting defense.

Couldn’t capitalize on good field position or turnovers or both, welcoming Louisville right back in the door after the Cardinals had begun showing themselves out. Truly some unparalleled work on display here tonight.

We could rehash the details but really what point would there be to that, and anyway I’m too mad online at the moment to put myself through it. Now if you’ll all excuse me, I’m going to get back to pacing around and muttering incoherently.