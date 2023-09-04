Savion Jackson, Lyndon Cooper back for Notre Dame game

NC State was down a couple starters up front against UConn, as neither defensive end Savion Jackson nor offensive guard Lyndon Cooper saw the field. Jackson might have been held out more for precautionary reasons than anything, as he didn’t show any signs of apparent injury.

Dave Doeren said Monday that Jackson “should be full-go” for the Notre Dame showdown, while Cooper is back practicing and should therefore be ready to play as well. Jackson’s presence in particular will be much-needed, as NC State’s defense is going to have its hands full with a tough Irish offense. Sam Hartman, not surprisingly, is off to a quick start with his new team.

There’s also good news on safety Rakeim Ashford, who spent Thursday night and Friday morning in a Hartford hospital undergoing tests; he was discharged and returned home Friday afternoon.

He was actually on the same return flight as the N&O’s new NC State beat writer, Jadyn Adams, who noted that he was wearing a neck brace but looked pretty good, all things considered. Doeren said today that Ashford is sore and won’t play against the Irish, but will be back at some point this season. The injury is a “whiplash-type thing” that’ll need a bit of time, but this news is about the best we could possibly have hoped for. So glad he’s okay.