NC State a 7-point underdog to Notre Dame

NC State’s 2023 home opener also happens to be its biggest non-conference home since, well, probably since the last time Notre Dame visited. We’re expecting slightly less precipitation this time around.

The Wolfpack is a seven-point dog this week, and we’ll just see about that, won’t we! Actually, that line seems fair. NC State’s got a number of things it’s going to have to do better if it’s going to come out of this weekend victorious, but the Irish showed some cracks of their own even in a blowout of Navy.

Notre Dame tuned up this past weekend with FCS Tennessee State and romped 56-3. But that result tells us pretty much nothing.

Sam Hartman has been excellent early but has thrown three interceptions in each of his last two games against Tony Gibson’s Wolfpack defense. It’d be really helpful if State could grab a couple more off of Hartman on Saturday.