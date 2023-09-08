BTP Pigskin Predictions: Notre Dame

NC State welcomes Notre Dame to Raleigh for just the second time in program history, with the first encounter in Cater-Finley being a 10-3 Wolfpack win in the midst of Hurricane Matthew. This year’s Fighting Irish squad looks markedly better than that 2016 unit, with former Wake Forest record-setting QB Sam Hartman leading the charge.

Everything appears to be clicking for Notre Dame under second-year head coach Marcus Freeman. The Irish have looked every bit the part of a CFP contender through the first two weeks of the season, notching layup victories against overmatched Navy and Tennessee State teams. Meanwhile, NC State slogged through a 10-point road win at a UConn a week ago. The Wolfpack weren’t crisp in the victorious effort, with plenty of positives and negatives against the Huskies.

Will NC State patch up the deficiencies from a week ago and run their record in Raleigh against the Golden Domers to 2-0? Or will Notre Dame continue their season’s scorching start and overpower the Pack?

Each BTP contributor provides their score prediction below, plus a quick blurb on their predicted outcome. Here we go!

SP+

Prediction: 17-31 (L)

Comment: “beep beep boop“

Steven

Prediction: 17-27 (L)

Comment: “Bottom line for me is I didn’t see enough from the offense against UConn to leave me feeling encouraged about this one.“

Why is this so hard?

Prediction: 27-24 (W)

Comment: “BA rallies the troops with an impassioned speech during a 4th quarter lightning delay and Pack takes it in OT thanks to a missed FG.“

TheRealEssad

Prediction: 17-28 (L)

Comment: “The Pack are able to keep it close for a half but ultimately Sam Hartman and the Irish pass attack break a few long plays to put it away.“

JEOHankins2

Prediction: 20-28 (L)

Comment: “Would love to deviate but using my BRAIN for this one, the rush game of The Irish is too tough and will wear us down their defense too prepared, Hartman will once again WEASEL his way out of the Carter with a W“

no23sports

Prediction: 10-27 (L)

Comment: “The o-line doesn’t give enough time for BA and BA runs...a lot. Anae is still looking for “explosives”.“

PirateWolf

Prediction: 24-27 (L)

Comment: “The offense shows better than expected, but UConn exposed some defensive flaws. Ultimately, those cost State the game.”

BTP Staff Cumulative Prediction: 19-27 (L)

Agree? Disagree? Sound off in the comments!