Filed under: NC State Football Game thread: Notre Dame vs. NC State Go Pack! By Steven Muma@akulawolf Sep 9, 2023, 11:35am EDT

Kickoff nearing, vibes improving. Gonna need the A-game today.

Fighting Irish vs. Wolfpack
Kickoff: Noon ET
TV: ABC (Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath)
Online streaming: WatchESPN
