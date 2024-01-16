Offensive lineman Dawson Jaramillo granted extra year by NCAA

NC State offensive lineman and noted mullet-enjoyer Dawson Jaramillo had his medical waiver approved by the NCAA, making him eligible to play in 2024—which will be his seventh college football season.

Jaramillo left Oregon, where he wasn’t able to crack the starting rotation, in 2022 and moved on to Raleigh but suffered a knee injury before the ‘23 season started. I guess the silver lining there is that it makes a waiver case a bit more straightforward.

He could prove an important part of NC State’s offensive line rotation because of his versatility: at Oregon in 2021, for instance, he played at least 28 snaps at every OL spot except center. That kind of thing is pretty handy, especially if (football gods forbid) injuries force some shuffling up front.

Jaramillo probably isn’t back at 100% yet, but should be good to go well before the start of the season.