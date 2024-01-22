 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devan Boykin recovering from ACL tear suffered in December

By Steven Muma
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 31 NC State at UConn Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The extra practices are a nice bonus for any team that earns a bowl trip, but they do unfortunately come with the usual risks. Doesn’t really seem fair on the universe’s part to me, but it won’t listen to reason on the matter.

Devan Boykin announced yesterday that he tore an ACL in the lead-up to the Pop-Tarts Bowl, which explains his unexpected absence from the game.

A concern with a serious injury suffered this late is that it’ll carry over into next season, though Pack Pride reports that Boykin is expected to be ready by Week 1, so at least there’s that.

Best wishes to Devan on a full recovery.

