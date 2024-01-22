Devan Boykin recovering from ACL tear suffered in December

The extra practices are a nice bonus for any team that earns a bowl trip, but they do unfortunately come with the usual risks. Doesn’t really seem fair on the universe’s part to me, but it won’t listen to reason on the matter.

Devan Boykin announced yesterday that he tore an ACL in the lead-up to the Pop-Tarts Bowl, which explains his unexpected absence from the game.

Many of you may not know but I tore my ACL during bowl prep in December. I’m in good spirits and on the way to recovery. God says “For I know the plans I have for you, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and a future”. I will be back! ❤️ — Devan Boykin (@thedevanboykin) January 21, 2024

A concern with a serious injury suffered this late is that it’ll carry over into next season, though Pack Pride reports that Boykin is expected to be ready by Week 1, so at least there’s that.

Best wishes to Devan on a full recovery.