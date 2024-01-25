NC State’s 2024 football schedule released

We knew NC State’s schedule was favorable just based on the opponents, and the layout ain’t too shabby, either. The Wolfpack will open the 2024 season on a Thursday night against Western Carolina, which will provide some extra prep time for Tennessee. The Wolfpack will also get plenty of extra time off at the back end of the slate as well.

Begin the countdown!

Aug. 29 (Thursday) — vs. Western Carolina

Sept. 7 — vs. Tennessee (in Charlotte)

Sept. 14 — vs. Louisiana Tech

Sept. 21 — at Clemson

Sept. 28 — vs. Northern Illinois

Oct. 5 — vs. Wake Forest

Oct. 12 — vs. Syracuse

Oct. 19 — at California

Nov. 2 — vs. Stanford

Nov. 9 — vs. Duke

Nov. 21 (Thursday) — at Georgia Tech

Nov. 30 — at UNC

State’s two toughest games are in September, and the rest of the way is ... extremely manageable. Extra prep time for the trip to Georgia Tech, extra prep time for UNC, and a bye prior to the start of November. Getting Cal and Stanford was a gift, and State should feel good about every home game on the schedule. I have no complaints about any of this.