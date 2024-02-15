NC State at No. 28 in pre-spring SP+ rankings

Is SP+ buying NC State’s roster improvements this offseason? It is! Bill Connelly released his pre-spring ratings this week, and State checks in at No. 28, which is up 11 spots from where it finished the 2023 season.

SP+ expects improvement out of State’s offense (from 73rd to 53rd) but remains skeptical there, while projecting Tony Gibson’s defense to basically hold steady.

The ACC doesn’t have a team in the SP+ top 10 but four are in the top 25, with FSU at 12, Clemson at 16, Miami at 21, and Louisville at 24. NC State only has to play one of those teams, which is handy. There’s a sixth team in the top 30, Virginia Tech, and State doesn’t have the Hokies on the schedule either.

If you wanted to ballpark some spreads based on SP+ for State’s five toughest games:

vs. Tennessee (No. 15 in SP+): UT -9

at Clemson (16): Clemson -11.5

vs. Duke (48): NCSU -9.5

at Cal (49): NCSU -7

at UNC (58): NCSU -6

(I added three points for home field advantage.)